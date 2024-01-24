Timberlake leads Bryant against NJIT after 26-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (12-7, 4-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-13, 0-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (12-7, 4-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-13, 0-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Earl Timberlake scored 26 points in Bryant’s 98-89 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 in home games. NJIT has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Timberlake averaging 9.7.

NJIT’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Buchanan is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.4 points for the Highlanders.

Timberlake is averaging 14 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.