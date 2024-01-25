Timberlake and Bryant host NJIT

Bryant Bulldogs (12-7, 4-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-13, 0-5 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (12-7, 4-0 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (4-13, 0-5 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces the NJIT Highlanders after Earl Timberlake scored 26 points in Bryant’s 98-89 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Highlanders have gone 3-5 at home. NJIT is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 against America East opponents. Bryant is seventh in the America East with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Timberlake averaging 2.1.

NJIT averages 69.5 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 76.3 Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.2% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Buchanan is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 45.7% over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Sherif Kenney is shooting 44.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.3 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 7.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

