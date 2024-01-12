Tice scores 20, Quinnipiac beats Marist 66-55

POUGHKEEPSIE, H.Y. (AP) — Amarri Tice scored 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 66-55 on Friday night. Tice also contributed…

POUGHKEEPSIE, H.Y. (AP) — Amarri Tice scored 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 66-55 on Friday night.

Tice also contributed 15 rebounds and three steals for the Bobcats (12-4, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Matt Balanc added 16 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Savion Lewis had 13 points and shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

The Red Foxes (7-6, 2-2) were led by Jadin Collins, who posted 13 points and four steals. Max Allen added 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Marist. In addition, Josh Pascarelli finished with 10 points.

Quinnipiac next plays Friday against Siena on the road, and Marist will host Rider on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.