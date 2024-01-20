Live Radio
Threatt scores 24 as Weber State beats Idaho 88-65

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 11:47 PM

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Blaise Threatt scored 24 points as Weber State beat Idaho 88-65 on Saturday night.

Threatt had five rebounds for the Wildcats (12-7, 3-3 Big Sky Conference). Dyson Koehler scored 23 points and added seven rebounds. Dillon Jones had 14 points and was 2 of 8 shooting, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 10 from the line.

Julius Mims finished with 21 points and six rebounds for the Vandals (7-11, 1-4). Idaho also got 13 points and five assists from Quinn Denker. In addition, Tyler Linhardt had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

