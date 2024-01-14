Thornton, Ohio State Buckeyes to visit Nkamhoua, Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 12 p.m.…

Ohio State Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (6-10, 1-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays Ohio State in a matchup of Big Ten teams.

The Wolverines are 3-4 in home games. Michigan is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 80.1 points while shooting 47.6% from the field.

The Buckeyes are 2-3 in Big Ten play. Ohio State ranks third in the Big Ten with 39.7 rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 7.0.

Michigan averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Ohio State gives up. Ohio State averages 77.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 77.8 Michigan allows to opponents.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes face off Monday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Wolverines. Olivier Nkamhoua is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Okpara is averaging 6.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 2-8, averaging 76.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

