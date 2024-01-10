Thompson scores 20 as Youngstown State knocks off Purdue Fort Wayne 93-85

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson had 24 points in Youngstown State’s 93-85 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Brett Thompson had 24 points in Youngstown State’s 93-85 victory over Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday night.

Thompson also contributed seven assists for the Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League). Ziggy Reid scored 23 points while shooting 8 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Brandon Rush shot 7 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 20 points.

Rasheed Bello finished with 25 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (13-4, 4-2). Quinton Morton-Robertson added 21 points for Purdue Fort Wayne. Jalen Jackson also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

