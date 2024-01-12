Thompson leads Youngstown State against Wright State after 24-point showing

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -1.5; over/under is 165

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Wright State Raiders after Brett Thompson scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 93-85 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins are 9-1 in home games. Youngstown State averages 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.9 points per game.

The Raiders are 4-2 in Horizon League play. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 54.1% rate from the field this season, 12.5 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damiree Burns is averaging 11.4 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Penguins. Thompson is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Trey Calvin is averaging 19.5 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.