Thompson leads Youngstown State against Wright State after 24-point game

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League) Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m.…

Wright State Raiders (9-8, 4-2 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (12-5, 4-2 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State hosts the Wright State Raiders after Brett Thompson scored 24 points in Youngstown State’s 93-85 victory against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Penguins have gone 9-1 at home. Youngstown State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Raiders are 4-2 in Horizon League play. Wright State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Youngstown State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Wright State allows to opponents. Wright State has shot at a 54.1% clip from the field this season, 12.5 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Raiders face off Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 13.4 points. Thompson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

Trey Calvin is scoring 19.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Raiders. Tanner Holden is averaging 19.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.