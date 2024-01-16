Thompson leads Youngstown State against Oakland after 20-point game

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7…

Youngstown State Penguins (13-5, 5-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (11-8, 6-2 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State plays the Oakland Golden Grizzlies after Brett Thompson scored 20 points in Youngstown State’s 81-71 victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies are 4-2 on their home court. Oakland ranks sixth in the Horizon League with 12.9 assists per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 3.0.

The Penguins have gone 5-2 against Horizon League opponents. Youngstown State is third in the Horizon League scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.

Oakland’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Youngstown State allows. Youngstown State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Oakland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Grizzlies. Blake Lampman is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Ziggy Reid is scoring 13.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Penguins. Thompson is averaging 14.6 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Youngstown State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Penguins: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.