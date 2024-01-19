Thompson leads Oklahoma State against Kansas State after 20-point game

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Bryce Thompson scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 90-66 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 at home. Kansas State scores 74.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Cowboys are 0-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.5.

Kansas State scores 74.8 points, 5.4 more per game than the 69.4 Oklahoma State gives up. Oklahoma State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 14.1 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Kansas State.

Small is averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists for the Cowboys. Jarius Hicklen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

