Thompson leads FGCU against Central Arkansas after 21-point performance

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (9-13, 3-4 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (8-15, 4-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on the Central Arkansas Bears after Isaiah Thompson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 73-67 win over the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bears have gone 5-5 at home. Central Arkansas averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Eagles are 3-4 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks sixth in the ASUN shooting 35.1% from 3-point range.

Central Arkansas scores 73.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 72.9 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 70.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 78.4 Central Arkansas gives up.

The Bears and Eagles face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.6 points. Carl Daughtery Jr. is shooting 38.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Zach Anderson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 11.7 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 79.5 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

