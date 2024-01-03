Thompson and the Towson Tigers visit conference foe Monmouth

Towson Tigers (7-6) at Monmouth Hawks (7-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes…

Towson Tigers (7-6) at Monmouth Hawks (7-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson takes on Monmouth in CAA action Thursday.

The Hawks are 4-1 in home games. Monmouth is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 in road games. Towson leads the CAA with 14.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Charles Thompson averaging 3.0.

Monmouth averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 67.8 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 73.6 Monmouth gives up to opponents.

The Hawks and Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Rice is averaging 18.6 points and 3.7 assists for the Hawks. Nikita Konstantynovskyi is averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Monmouth.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 9.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 13.2 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 41.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.