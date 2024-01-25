Thompson and Oral Roberts host Omaha

Omaha Mavericks (10-11, 3-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-11, 2-4 Summit League) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Omaha Mavericks (10-11, 3-3 Summit League) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (8-11, 2-4 Summit League)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -4; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays the Omaha Mavericks after Kareem Thompson scored 23 points in Oral Roberts’ 72-67 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles have gone 6-2 at home. Oral Roberts has a 4-6 record against teams above .500.

The Mavericks are 3-3 in conference play. Omaha is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

Oral Roberts averages 75.4 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 70.7 Omaha allows. Omaha averages 74.4 points per game, 0.9 fewer than the 75.3 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The Golden Eagles and Mavericks face off Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Issac McBride is averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games for Oral Roberts.

Frankie Fidler is shooting 45.1% and averaging 18.6 points for the Mavericks. Marquel Sutton is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Omaha.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.