Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 26, San…

Thomas scores 26, San Francisco beats Portland 96-69

The Associated Press

January 14, 2024, 1:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 26 points helped San Francisco defeat Portland 96-69 on Saturday.

Thomas also added five rebounds for the Dons (14-4, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Ndewedo Newbury scored 22 points and added three blocks. Jonathan Mogbo had 18 points and shot 8 of 14 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. The Dons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Pilots (7-11, 1-2) were led in scoring by Vukasin Masic, who finished with 21 points. Tyler Robertson added 10 points for Portland. In addition, Juan Sebastian Gorosito finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up