Thomas scores 20 to help Northern Colorado hold off Sacramento State 77-75

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas had 20 points to help Northern Colorado hold on for a 77-75 win over…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas had 20 points to help Northern Colorado hold on for a 77-75 win over Sacramento State on Thursday night.

Thomas had nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Bears (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 16 points, going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Brock Wisne had 11 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Zee Hamoda led the Hornets (6-12, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Sacramento State also got 12 points and six rebounds from Jacob Holt. In addition, Duncan Powell finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.