Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Thomas scores 20, Northern…

Thomas scores 20, Northern Colorado tops Portland State 90-61

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 10:32 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 20 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Portland State 90-61 on Saturday night.

Thomas added 13 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Riley Abercrombie had 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Vikings (11-8, 2-4) were led by Kendall Munson, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Portland State also got 11 points and two steals from Ismail Habib. In addition, Cole Farrell had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up