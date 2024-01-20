Thomas scores 20, Northern Colorado tops Portland State 90-61

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Saint Thomas’ 20 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Portland State 90-61 on Saturday night. Thomas added…

Thomas added 13 rebounds and five assists for the Bears (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky Conference). Dejour Reaves scored 15 points, going 6 of 13 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Riley Abercrombie had 13 points and was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Vikings (11-8, 2-4) were led by Kendall Munson, who recorded 16 points and six rebounds. Portland State also got 11 points and two steals from Ismail Habib. In addition, Cole Farrell had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

