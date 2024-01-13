Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Montana State after 37-point showing

Northern Colorado Bears (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (7-9, 2-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado plays the Montana State Bobcats after Saint Thomas scored 37 points in Northern Colorado’s 98-92 overtime win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 5-4 at home. Montana State is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Bears have gone 2-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

Montana State is shooting 44.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Northern Colorado allows to opponents. Northern Colorado averages 8.2 more points per game (81.3) than Montana State gives up (73.1).

The Bobcats and Bears face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Thomas averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 19.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Jaron Rillie is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 83.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.