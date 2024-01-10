Thomas leads Northern Colorado against Montana after 23-point game

Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits the Montana Grizzlies after Saint Thomas scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 86-82 victory against the Denver Pioneers.

The Grizzlies are 6-1 in home games. Montana is second in the Big Sky with 35.1 points per game in the paint led by Money Williams averaging 8.0.

The Bears are 1-0 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Thomas averaging 8.4.

Montana’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Montana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 15.5 points. Dischon Thomas is shooting 45.7% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Montana.

Saint Thomas is averaging 18 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bears. Riley Abercrombie is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.7 points.

