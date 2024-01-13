Thomas leads Hofstra against Campbell after 32-point game

Hofstra Pride (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 1-2 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Hofstra Pride (8-8, 1-2 CAA) at Campbell Fighting Camels (7-9, 1-2 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -9.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Campbell Fighting Camels after Tyler Thomas scored 32 points in Hofstra’s 71-68 loss to the Northeastern Huskies.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-3 at home. Campbell scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Pride are 1-2 against CAA opponents. Hofstra ranks second in the CAA shooting 36.1% from 3-point range.

Campbell’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Hofstra gives up. Hofstra has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Fighting Camels and Pride face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.4 points for the Fighting Camels. Jasin Sinani is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

Thomas is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Pride: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.