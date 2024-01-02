Thomas leads Albany (NY) against Harvard after 32-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) at Harvard Crimson (8-4) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-6) at Harvard Crimson (8-4)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the Harvard Crimson after Sebastian Thomas scored 32 points in Albany (NY)’s 86-69 win against the Long Island Sharks.

The Crimson have gone 5-1 at home. Harvard is fourth in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 5.3.

The Great Danes are 2-5 in road games. Albany (NY) is fifth in the America East scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Harvard scores 73.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.5 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.1 points for the Crimson. Louis Lesmond is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Thomas is averaging 17.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Great Danes. Amar’e Marshall is averaging 15.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Great Danes: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

