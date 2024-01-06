Thomas and the Norfolk State Spartans visit conference foe South Carolina State

Norfolk State Spartans (9-7) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Norfolk State Spartans (9-7) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (4-12)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -8; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Jamarii Thomas and the Norfolk State Spartans visit Davion Everett and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in MEAC action.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in home games. South Carolina State leads the MEAC in rebounding, averaging 39.2 boards. Everett leads the Bulldogs with 7.1 rebounds.

The Spartans are 2-5 on the road. Norfolk State has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

South Carolina State’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 74.1 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 82.9 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Everett is shooting 50.0% and averaging 10.1 points for the Bulldogs. Wilson Dubinsky is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Thomas is averaging 17.8 points, 3.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.