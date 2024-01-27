Thomas and the Montana Grizzlies visit conference foe Sacramento State

Montana Grizzlies (13-7, 4-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-14, 2-5 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State faces Montana in a matchup of Big Sky teams.

The Hornets are 5-3 on their home court. Sacramento State is the Big Sky leader with 38.1 rebounds per game led by Duncan Powell averaging 7.9.

The Grizzlies are 4-3 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks third in the Big Sky with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Laolu Oke averaging 7.3.

Sacramento State is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Montana allows to opponents. Montana has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zee Hamoda is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 12.7 points. Powell is averaging 12.5 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

Aanen Moody is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 67.1 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

