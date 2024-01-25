Thomas and Northern Colorado host Eastern Washington

Northern Colorado Bears (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-7, 4-1 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-7, 5-0 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on the Eastern Washington Eagles after Saint Thomas scored 20 points in Northern Colorado’s 90-61 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Eagles have gone 5-0 at home. Eastern Washington is second in the Big Sky scoring 79.1 points while shooting 49.5% from the field.

The Bears are 4-1 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Thomas averaging 8.4.

Eastern Washington averages 79.1 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 78.4 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The Eagles and Bears face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Coward is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Ethan Price is averaging 14.5 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Thomas is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.8 points for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.