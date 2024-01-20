Thomas and Montana host Montana State

Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (11-6, 2-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (8-9, 3-1 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits the Montana State Bobcats after Dischon Thomas scored 22 points in Montana’s 90-47 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bobcats are 6-4 on their home court. Montana State is eighth in the Big Sky in team defense, giving up 73.6 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 2-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Montana State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 5.0 more points per game (78.6) than Montana State gives up (73.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Goracke is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 14.7 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Aanen Moody is averaging 15.4 points for the Grizzlies. Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

