Thomas and Hofstra host Northeastern

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 0-2 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays…

Hofstra Pride (8-7, 1-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-10, 0-2 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra plays the Northeastern Huskies after Tyler Thomas scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 76-71 victory over the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Huskies have gone 2-2 at home. Northeastern is fourth in the CAA with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by Chris Doherty averaging 8.6.

The Pride are 1-1 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is sixth in the CAA scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Northeastern makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Hofstra averages 75.9 points per game, 1.8 more than the 74.1 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doherty is averaging 12.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Jared Turner is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

Thomas averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 22.1 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Pride: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

