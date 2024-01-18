Thomas and Hofstra host Hampton

Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-9, 1-3 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Hampton Pirates (4-13, 0-5 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (8-9, 1-3 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -18; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra faces the Hampton Pirates after Tyler Thomas scored 23 points in Hofstra’s 69-68 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Pride have gone 4-2 in home games. Hofstra scores 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 0-5 against CAA opponents. Hampton is fifth in the CAA scoring 76.1 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Hofstra averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The Pride and Pirates face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Hofstra.

Tristan Maxwell is averaging 8.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Pirates. Jerry Deng is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Pirates: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.