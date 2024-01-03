Thomas and Hofstra host Charleston (SC)

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4) at Hofstra Pride (7-6) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (9-4) at Hofstra Pride (7-6)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra hosts the Charleston (SC) Cougars after Tyler Thomas scored 24 points in Hofstra’s 84-79 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Pride have gone 3-1 in home games. Hofstra is the top team in the CAA with 16.5 assists per game led by Jaquan Carlos averaging 6.8.

The Cougars are 1-1 on the road. Charleston (SC) averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

Hofstra averages 77.0 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 74.5 Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Hofstra gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, scoring 22.2 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 18.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

CJ Fulton is averaging 3.4 points and four assists for the Cougars. Ben Burnham is averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the past 10 games for Charleston (SC).

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 77.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.