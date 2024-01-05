Thomas and Albany (NY) host NJIT

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7) at NJIT Highlanders (4-8) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY)…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (8-7) at NJIT Highlanders (4-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) takes on the NJIT Highlanders after Sebastian Thomas scored 24 points in Albany (NY)’s 76-71 loss to the Harvard Crimson.

The Highlanders have gone 3-2 at home. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Buchanan averaging 5.3.

The Great Danes are 2-6 on the road. Albany (NY) averages 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

NJIT scores 72.1 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 74.6 Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Hess averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. Buchanan is averaging 12.7 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for NJIT.

Thomas is scoring 17.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Great Danes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Great Danes: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.