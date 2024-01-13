Thomas’ 30 lead Albany (NY) over Binghamton 95-75

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points as Albany (NY) beat Binghamton 95-75 on Saturday night. Thomas also…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas scored 30 points as Albany (NY) beat Binghamton 95-75 on Saturday night.

Thomas also contributed seven assists for the Great Danes (10-7, 2-0 America East Conference). Amar’e Marshall scored 17 points, going 7 of 17 (2 for 8 from 3-point range). Marcus Jackson was 6 of 8 shooting (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Armon Harried finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-7, 0-2). Symir Torrence added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for Binghamton. Tariq Balogun also put up 12 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

