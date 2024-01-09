Thomas’ 20 lead Bowling Green past Ohio 83-78

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 20 points as Bowling Green beat Ohio 83-78 on Tuesday night. Thomas…

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 20 points as Bowling Green beat Ohio 83-78 on Tuesday night.

Thomas also contributed five assists for the Falcons (11-4, 2-1 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Hill scored 15 points, shooting 6 of 15 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free-throw line. Jason Spurgin was 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Elmore James led the Bobcats (7-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Shereef Mitchell added 17 points and two blocks for Ohio. Ajay Sheldon also recorded 10 points.

Thomas scored 10 points in the first half for Bowling Green, who led 38-35 at halftime. Bowling Green turned a six-point second-half lead into a 15-point advantage with a 9-0 run to make it a 62-47 lead with 12:39 left in the half. Hill scored 11 second-half points in the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

