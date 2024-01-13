Texas Tech hosts Kansas State after Carter’s 23-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4…

Kansas State Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -6; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Cam Carter scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 81-67 win against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 9-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is sixth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-0 in conference play. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 5.7.

Texas Tech averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.7 per game Kansas State allows. Kansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Texas Tech gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Toussaint is averaging 14.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Red Raiders. Pop Isaacs is averaging 18.4 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 40.8% over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Tylor Perry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 38.4% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.