Texas Tech hosts Carter and Kansas State

Kansas State Wildcats (12-3, 2-0 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (13-2, 2-0 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Cam Carter scored 23 points in Kansas State’s 81-67 win over the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Red Raiders are 9-0 on their home court. Texas Tech is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Warren Washington averaging 5.3.

The Wildcats are 2-0 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State averages 76.3 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Texas Tech makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Kansas State scores 11.1 more points per game (76.3) than Texas Tech allows to opponents (65.2).

The Red Raiders and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pop Isaacs is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Red Raiders. Joe Toussaint is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

Carter is scoring 16.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 9-1, averaging 83.9 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.5 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

