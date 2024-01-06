Texas State hosts Marshall after Anochili-Killen’s 20-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5…

Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -2; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Texas State Bobcats after Obinna Anochili-Killen scored 20 points in Marshall’s 68-57 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Bobcats are 3-1 in home games. Texas State is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Thundering Herd are 2-0 in conference games. Marshall is fourth in the Sun Belt with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Nate Martin averaging 9.5.

Texas State averages 69.1 points per game, 6.8 fewer points than the 75.9 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 43.0% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Love is averaging 10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 11 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Anochili-Killen is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Thundering Herd. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 14.0 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 41.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

