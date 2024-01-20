Texas State faces conference rival Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-11, 1-5 Sun Belt) San Marcos, Texas; Saturday,…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-11, 3-3 Sun Belt) at Texas State Bobcats (7-11, 1-5 Sun Belt)

San Marcos, Texas; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: Dyondre Dominguez and the Arkansas State Red Wolves take on Brandon Love and the Texas State Bobcats in Sun Belt play.

The Bobcats are 3-3 on their home court. Texas State has a 2-7 record against teams above .500.

The Red Wolves are 3-3 in conference play. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt with 15.3 assists per game led by Caleb Fields averaging 5.4.

Texas State scores 70.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 78.8 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 44.2% shooting opponents of Texas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Love is averaging 11.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bobcats. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Texas State.

Fields is averaging 12.6 points and 5.4 assists for the Red Wolves. Dominguez is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

