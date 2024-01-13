Texas State defeats UL Monroe 67-54

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jordan Mason’s 16 points helped Texas State defeat UL Monroe 67-54 on Saturday night. Coleton Benson…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Jordan Mason’s 16 points helped Texas State defeat UL Monroe 67-54 on Saturday night.

Coleton Benson scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 5, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, for the Bobcats (7-10, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kaden Gumbs shot 3 of 3 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Bobcats ended a five-game slide.

The Warhawks (4-11, 0-5) were led by Makai Willis, who posted 11 points and seven rebounds. UL Monroe also got 10 points from Tyreese Watson. The loss was the Warhawks’ eighth in a row.

