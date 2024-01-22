Texas Southern visits O’Neal and Jackson State

Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 3-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 3-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts the Texas Southern Tigers after Jordan O’Neal scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 71-62 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jackson State Tigers have gone 1-1 at home. Jackson State ranks second in the SWAC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Zeke Cook paces the Jackson State Tigers with 7.6 boards.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in SWAC play. Texas Southern has a 0-6 record against teams over .500.

Jackson State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Jackson State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

PJ Henry is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.