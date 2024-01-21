Texas Southern visits Jackson State following O’Neal’s 21-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 3-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Southern Tigers (5-11, 3-2 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-10, 3-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State faces the Texas Southern Tigers after Jordan O’Neal scored 21 points in Jackson State’s 71-62 loss to the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Jackson State Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. Jackson State has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in SWAC play. Texas Southern gives up 72.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.6 points per game.

Jackson State scores 70.1 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than the 72.8 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 38.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The Jackson State Tigers and Texas Southern Tigers match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Adams is averaging 8.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Jackson State Tigers. Ken Evans is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Jackson State.

PJ Henry is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, while averaging 12.6 points and 1.8 steals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Texas Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackson State Tigers: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Texas Southern Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.