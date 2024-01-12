Texas Southern plays UAPB in conference showdown

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 1-1 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (3-10, 1-1 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rashad Williams and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions take on PJ Henry and the Texas Southern Tigers on Saturday.

The Tigers have gone 1-1 in home games. Texas Southern has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-2 against SWAC opponents. UAPB is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas Southern averages 63.6 points per game, 23.5 fewer points than the 87.1 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 9.5 more points per game (84.3) than Texas Southern allows (74.8).

The Tigers and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmar Young Jr. is averaging 5.1 points for the Tigers. Henry is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Ismael Plet is averaging 6.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Williams is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 79.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

