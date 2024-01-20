Texas beats No. 9 Baylor 75-73 on buzzer-beating layup

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter’s driving layup at the buzzer sent Texas to a 75-73 win over No. 9…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyrese Hunter’s driving layup at the buzzer sent Texas to a 75-73 win over No. 9 Baylor on Saturday, handing the Bears their second straight loss in the Big 12.

Hunter’s frantic basket came after Baylor’s Jalen Bridges tied it on a long 3-pointer with 5 seconds left, the Bears’ first basket in nearly nine minutes. Texas quickly inbounded the ball and got it to Hunter near midcourt, and he weaved his way around three defenders for the basket.

Hunter finished with 21 points, and Dylan Disu added 19 for the Longhorns and had the assist on the winning basket. Texas (13-5, 2-3) avoided a three-game losing streak in the Big 12 and earned its first conference home win of the season.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 22 for Baylor (14-4, 3-2).

NO. 2 PURDUE 84, IOWA 70

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Zach Edey had 30 points and 18 rebounds to lead Purdue past Iowa.

Lance Jones scored 17 points and Fletcher Loyer added 12 as the Boilermakers (17-2, 6-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game and 10th out of their last 11.

Purdue maintained a double-digit lead for most of the second half before Iowa got to within 78-70 with 4:22 left. The Hawkeyes (11-7, 3-4) had a chance to cut the lead further, but failed to score on three consecutive possessions.

Tony Perkins led Iowa with 24 points. Payton Sandfort had 16 points and Ben Krikke added 10.

WEST VIRGINIA 91, NO. 3 KANSAS 85

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — RaeQuan Battle scored 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Pat Suemnick added a career-high 20 points and West Virginia beat Kansas.

Fans stormed the court after the Mountaineers (7-11, 2-3 Big 12) improved to 7-5 against Kansas in Morgantown and broke a six-game losing streak in the series.

Kansas (15-3, 3-2) trailed for most of the second half until K.J. Adams hit two free throws for an 81-80 lead with 2:41 remaining. Suemnick answered with a bank shot over Hunter Dickinson 35 seconds later to give the Mountaineers the lead for good.

Kevin McCullar led Kansas with 24 points and Dickinson scored 19.

NO. 4 NORTH CAROLINA 76, BOSTON COLLEGE 66

BOSTON (AP) — RJ Davis scored 16 points and Harrison Ingram scored 11 with 13 rebounds to lead North Carolina to its eighth straight win and a victory over Boston College.

Armando Bacot added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Tar Heels (15-3, 7-0 ACC), who trailed for much of the first half and held just a 68-63 lead with three minutes to play.

Quinten Post scored 19 with 10 rebounds for Boston College (11-7, 2-5), which has lost three of its last four games. North Carolina has beaten Boston College in 17 of the last 18 tries.

NO. 5 HOUSTON 57, UCF 42

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 16 points, Jamal Shead added 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Houston used a staunch defensive effort to beat Central Florida.

Cryer scored 13 first-half points. Ja’Vier Francis had 10 points and six rebounds for Houston (16-2, 3-2 Big 12), which has won 16 straight home games.

The Cougars forced 15 turnovers, which they converted into 15 points, and owned a 24-6 advantage in points in the paint.

Marchelus Avery had 10 points and six rebounds, and Thierno Sylla added eight points to lead UCF (11-6, 2-3).

NO. 6 TENNESSEE 91, ALABAMA 71

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dalton Knecht scored 25 points to help Tennessee beat Alabama and hand the Crimson Tide its first SEC loss this season.

Jonas Aidoo added 19 points and four blocks and Jordan Gainey had 15 points for the Volunteers (14-4, 4-1).

Mark Sears led the Crimson Tide (12-6, 4-1) with 22 points.

NO. 12 ARIZONA 77, UCLA 71

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Oumar Ballo had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Pelle Larsson scored 22 points and Arizona rallied from a 19-point deficit to beat UCLA in the rivals’ final Pac-12 game at McKale Center.

Arizona (14-4, 5-2 Pac-12) trailed by 13 midway through the second half before rallying behind full-court pressure. Sparked by their defense, the Wildcats used an 12-2 run to pull within 55-52 and kept up the pressure.

Sebastian Mack scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half to lead UCLA (8-11, 3-5) and Lazar Stefanovic added 17.

NO. 15 OKLAHOMA 69, CINCINNATI 65

CINCINNATI (AP) — Javian McCollum scored 16 points and Otega Oweh added 14 to help Oklahoma beat Cincinnati.

John Hugely IV had 11 points for the Sooners (15-3, 3-2 Big 12), who earned their first conference road win.

Simas Lukosius scored 17 points and John Newman III had 14 for the Bearcats (13-5, 2-3).

NO. 16 UTAH STATE 83, FRESNO STATE 62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Great Osobor tallied 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead Utah State to a victory over Fresno State.

Ian Martinez chipped in 14 points to help the Aggies (17-2, 5-1 Mountain West) bounce back from a 99-86 loss at New Mexico on Tuesday. Josh Uduje added 12 points and Darius Brown II tallied 11. Utah State shot 55% from the field and outrebounded Fresno State 40-25.

Isaiah Pope led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Donavan Yap Jr. had 12 points and Eduardo Andre added 11. Isaiah Hill chipped in a game-high 10 assists. Fresno State (8-10, 1-4) lost for the sixth time in eight games after giving up 18 points off 13 turnovers.

NO. 17 MARQUETTE 73, ST. JOHN’S 72

NEW YORK (AP) — Oso Ighodaro scored 17 points, Tyler Kolek had 15 points and 11 assists, and Marquette held off a furious St. John’s rally at Madison Square Garden.

Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, 71, was back on the St. John’s sideline following a bout with COVID-19.

David Joplin had 13 points and Stevie Mitchell scored 12 for the Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East), who missed their first 11 attempts from 3-point range and trailed by 10 late in the first half.

RJ Luis Jr. scored a season-high 20 for the Red Storm (12-7, 4-4), who dropped their third straight game — two by one point against ranked opponents.

NO. 18 CREIGHTON 97, SETON HALL 94, 3OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Kalkbrenner had 28 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks to lead Creighton past Seton Hall in triple overtime.

Creighton scored seven of the last 10 points in the third overtime, with the go-ahead basket coming from Trey Alexander’s 3-pointer for a 93-91 lead.

Seton Hall’s loss ended a five-game winning streak in which they beat two ranked opponents, then-No. 23 Providence and then-No. 7 Marquette.

Alexander had 23 points and Baylor Scheierman added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Creighton (14-5, 5-3 Big East).

Kadary Richmond had 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for Seton Hall (13-6, 6-2). Al-Amir Dawes and Dre Davis each scored 21 points.

NO. 24 IOWA STATE 73, NO. 19 TCU 72

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points, Curtis Jones had 17 points along with seven of Iowa State’s 18 steals and the Cyclones held on for a win over TCU.

The Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12), without injured leading scorer Tamin Lipsey, never trailed.

The 27 turnovers by the Frogs (13-5, 2-3) were the most in their eight seasons under coach Jamie Dixon and led to 36 points for Iowa State.

Trevian Tennyson had 19 points to lead TCU, while Micah Peavy had 11 points and nine rebounds.

NO. 21 DAYTON 96, RHODE ISLAND 62

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett had 22 points and Dayton won its 12th straight game, blowing past Rhode Island.

Koby Brea was 5 for 7 from behind the arc and had 15 points for the Flyers (15-2, 5-0 Atlantic 10), who haven’t lost in two months. Bennett was 4 of 5 from 3-point range. DaRon Holmes II had 21 points.

The less-experienced Rams (9-9, 3-2) were never in it. They didn’t have an answer for Holmes, Dayton’s star who dominated the game until being relieved about five minutes into the second half with the Flyers already leading by 30.

Jaden House led all scorers with 27 for Rhode Island, but nobody else on the roster had more than eight points.

