Texas A&M visits LSU following Taylor’s 41-point outing

Texas A&M Aggies (10-7, 1-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (11-6, 3-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M takes on the LSU Tigers after Wade Taylor IV scored 41 points in Texas A&M’s 78-77 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 at home. LSU is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Aggies are 1-3 in conference play. Texas A&M is fifth in the SEC giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

LSU scores 77.1 points, 8.3 more per game than the 68.8 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Jalen Cook is averaging 15.3 points over the past 10 games for LSU.

Taylor averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 44.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

