Texas A&M visits Arkansas following Taylor’s 31-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (10-6, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (9-7, 0-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M faces the Arkansas Razorbacks after Wade Taylor IV scored 31 points in Texas A&M’s 97-92 overtime victory against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 7-2 in home games. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC scoring 78.4 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Aggies are 1-2 in SEC play. Texas A&M is second in the SEC with 43.6 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 8.6.

Arkansas makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Texas A&M’s 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Arkansas has given up to its opponents (42.7%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davonte Davis is averaging 6.6 points for the Razorbacks. Tramon Mark is averaging 15.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 55.0% over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

Taylor is shooting 27.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 18.2 points, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals. Henry Coleman III is shooting 54.9% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 43.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

