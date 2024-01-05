Texas A&M hosts Williams and LSU

LSU Tigers (8-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-4) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the…

LSU Tigers (8-5) at Texas A&M Aggies (9-4)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Mike Williams III scored 20 points in LSU’s 96-55 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Aggies are 5-1 on their home court. Texas A&M scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-1 on the road. LSU is eighth in the SEC scoring 76.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Texas A&M averages 76.2 points, 7.2 more per game than the 69.0 LSU allows. LSU has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 17.6 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals for the Aggies. Hayden Hefner is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Jordan Wright is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Will Baker is averaging 12.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 42.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.