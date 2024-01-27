Texas A&M hosts Ole Miss after Murray’s 21-point game

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Ole Miss Rebels (16-3, 3-3 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (12-7, 3-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss visits the Texas A&M Aggies after Jaylen Murray scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 77-51 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies have gone 7-2 in home games. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 3-3 against SEC opponents. Ole Miss has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas A&M averages 74.1 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 70.2 Ole Miss allows. Ole Miss averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.4 per game Texas A&M gives up.

The Aggies and Rebels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andersson Garcia is averaging six points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Aggies. Wade Taylor IV is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Matthew Murrell is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 45.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.