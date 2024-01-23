Texas A&M hosts Missouri after Bates’ 36-point game

Missouri Tigers (8-10, 0-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC) College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Missouri Tigers (8-10, 0-5 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (11-7, 2-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -11.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the Texas A&M Aggies after Tamar Bates scored 36 points in Missouri’s 79-67 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 at home. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers have gone 0-5 against SEC opponents. Missouri is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.8 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Texas A&M allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is averaging 19.5 points, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Aggies. Tyrece Radford is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Sean East is averaging 15.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Tigers. Bates is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 44.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 75.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.