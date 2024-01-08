Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeats Houston Christian 81-59

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Houston…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Houston Christian 81-59 on Monday night.

Dian Wright-Forde scored 14 points for the Islanders (9-6, 2-0 Southland Conference). Jordan Roberts had 11 points and was 5 of 11 shooting (1 for 4 from 3-point range).

Michael Imariagbe led the Huskies (2-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and six rebounds. Jay Alvarez added 12 points and two steals, and Pierce Bazil finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

