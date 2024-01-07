Texas A&M-Commerce visits New Orleans following Brewer’s 32-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the New Orleans Privateers after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 32 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 73-67 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Privateers are 4-1 in home games. New Orleans is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 0-1 in Southland play. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

New Orleans’ average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Orleans allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 20.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Privateers.

Brewer is averaging 14.9 points for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.