Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals on 3-game slide

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-13, 1-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-13, 1-6 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-13, 1-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-13, 1-6 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce comes into the matchup with Incarnate Word as losers of three games in a row.

The Lions have gone 5-5 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cardinals are 1-5 in conference games. Incarnate Word ranks seventh in the Southland with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Sky Wicks averaging 6.5.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-Commerce have averaged.

The Lions and Cardinals square off Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommie Lewis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Kalen Williams is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Wicks is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.