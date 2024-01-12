Texas A&M-Commerce hosts Houston Christian after Lewis’ 20-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-11, 0-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-9, 0-2 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-11, 0-2 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-9, 0-2 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Tommie Lewis scored 20 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 88-85 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 5-2 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 3-8 record against teams above .500.

The Huskies are 0-2 against Southland opponents. Houston Christian ranks second in the Southland with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Michael Imariagbe averaging 5.7.

Texas A&M-Commerce scores 74.5 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 84.2 Houston Christian allows. Houston Christian averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

The Lions and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lewis is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 10.8 points and 1.7 steals. Jerome Brewer Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Marcus Greene is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.2 assists. Imariagbe is averaging 11.4 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 42.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

