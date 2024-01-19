Texas A&M-Commerce faces SE Louisiana following Williams’ 28-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-10, 0-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-11, 1-3 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-10, 0-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-11, 1-3 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Kalen Williams scored 28 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 69-65 loss to the Houston Christian Huskies.

The SE Louisiana Lions are 4-1 on their home court. SE Louisiana is fourth in the Southland with 14.4 assists per game led by Roscoe Eastmond averaging 5.4.

The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions are 0-3 against conference opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

SE Louisiana averages 67.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 74.3 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 73.9 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.7 SE Louisiana gives up.

The SE Louisiana Lions and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Alec Woodard is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Williams is averaging 14.1 points for the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions. Tommie Lewis is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: SE Louisiana Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions: 4-6, averaging 79.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

