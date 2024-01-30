Texas A&M-Commerce faces Incarnate Word, seeks to stop 3-game skid

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-13, 1-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-13, 1-6 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (6-13, 1-5 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (7-13, 1-6 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce looks to stop its three-game slide when the Lions play Incarnate Word.

The Lions have gone 5-5 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals have gone 1-5 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 73.4 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 73.7 Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents.

The Lions and Cardinals match up Wednesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Dodd is averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Elijah Davis is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Alex Anderson is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 76.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

